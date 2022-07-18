ZEC Begins Voter’s Roll Inspection

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) yesterday commenced the public voters’ roll inspection at more than 11 000 centres ahead of the delimitation exercise.

The delimitation process will determine the number of constituencies each province will have.

ZEC spokesperson, Commissioner Jasper Mangwana, said they opened up the process to everyone in order to be inclusive.

He said public inspection of the voters’ roll is a confidence building process hence the invitation of political parties.

“We are opening up the voters’ roll for public scrutiny so that we enhance the credibility of our electoral processes.

“Apart from civil society organisations (CSOs) and the media we have also invited the political parties to accredit for the voters’ roll inspection process,” said Mangwana.

“This is an opportunity to address any anomaly that may arise in the voters’ roll. We want members of the public to inspect the voters’ roll and identify if there are any anomalies so that we address them now as opposed to raising them at the 11th hour when we conduct delimitation and the 2023 harmonised election.”

Mangwana added that the 11 000 centres are meant to make it easier for community members to access them.

“This means these stations are closer to where members of the public reside. These areas are less than 5km from where members of the public live.”

