Zimbabwe Strikes Gold as Output Hits Record High

The country’s gold mining industry ended 2025 on a historic high producing 46.7 tonnes of gold and comfortably surpassing the sector’s long-standing target of 40 tonnes according to official figures released on Wednesday.

Data from Fidelity Gold Refinery shows production rose by 28% from 36.5 tonnes in 2024, marking the country’s highest annual output since independence.

Small-scale and artisanal miners remained the backbone of the industry delivering 34.87 tonnes or 74.5% of total output.

Large-scale producers accounted for the remaining 11.8 tonnes.

“The mining industry, particularly the gold sector, is exceeding the country’s expectations. We set a target of 40 tonnes per year, which we have far exceeded,” said Mines and Mining Development Minister Polite Kambamura.

He said the government was hopeful that both small- and large-scale miners would continue supplying gold to Fidelity allowing Zimbabwe to boost exports and earn much-needed foreign currency.

“This is a new record since independence,” he said, adding that the strong performance was largely driven by artisanal miners with support from larger mining companies.

In 2024, gold production stood at 36.48 tonnes, a 21% increase on the previous year Fidelity figures show.

The growth was propelled by a 30% rise in output from artisanal miners compared with an 11.4% increase from large mining firms.

Alongside tobacco and platinum, gold is one of the country’s main sources of foreign currency with exports primarily destined for Asia and the United Arab Emirates.