Zim Courts Pacific Support in Tonga During Diplomatic Push

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Zimbabwe and Tonga have reaffirmed growing diplomatic cooperation following high-level talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and advancing shared positions on global governance, sovereignty and multilateral engagement among developing nations.

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Amon Murwira, travelled to Nukuʻalofa where he held meetings with Tonga’s Prime Minister Lord Fatafehi Fakafānua and later with Foreign Minister Crown Prince Tupoutoʻa ʻUlukalala.

The discussions signalled renewed momentum in relations between the two countries, built on mutual respect and cooperation since diplomatic ties were first established in 1999.

Both sides highlighted strong alignment in their foreign policy outlooks, emphasising inclusivity and non-alignment in international affairs.

“I am encouraged by the strong alignment in our foreign policy outlooks. Tonga also subscribes to the principle of ‘Friend to All and Enemy to None.’ We are inclusive, not exclusive,” said Lord Fatafehi Fakafānua.

Tonga welcomed the Zimbabwean delegation, describing the visit as an opportunity to deepen engagement based on shared diplomatic values and cultural understanding.

“We are deeply honoured to receive Prof. Murwira and his delegation in the Kingdom of Tonga,” Lord Fakafānua said.

Multilateral cooperation featured prominently during the talks, including Zimbabwe’s campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–2028 term.

Tonga expressed goodwill towards the bid as Zimbabwe seeks broader support among developing nations, positioning its campaign around inclusive multilateralism and stronger representation for the Global South.

Climate change also emerged as a key area of cooperation, with both nations acknowledging their vulnerability to environmental pressures despite differing geographical contexts.

Tonga faces rising sea levels and increasingly severe cyclones, while Zimbabwe continues to confront recurring droughts affecting agriculture, livelihoods and food security.

“These priorities resonate with our African brothers and sisters in Zimbabwe,” Lord Fakafānua noted.

The meetings concluded with both countries reaffirming their commitment to stronger South–South cooperation and expanded engagement at regional and global levels.

As the June 2026 United Nations Security Council elections approach, Zimbabwe says its campaign aims to amplify the voice of developing nations while promoting diplomacy grounded in dialogue, sovereignty and mutual respect.