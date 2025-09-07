Zim Levels Series with Thrilling Win Over Sri Lanka

By Kudzai Zvaguma

Zimbabwe claimed a crucial 5-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in the second T20I at Harare Sports Club leveling the series 1–1.

Sri Lanka collapsed to just 80 all out in 14.1 overs — lowest T20I score against Zimbabwe and second-lowest ever.

Zimbabwe chased down the modest target in 14.2 overs, finishing at 81/5.Zimbabwe’s bowlers dominated from the start.

Blessing Muzarabani struck in the first over, dismissing Kusal Mendis. Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Sean Williams, Tinotenda Maposa, and Sikandar Raza all contributed with key wickets.

Raza led the attack with three scalps, including the dangerous Charith Asalanka and Dushmantha Chameera, leaving Sri Lanka reeling at regular intervals.

Although Zimbabwe lost early wickets in the chase they remained composed.

Openers struggled, but Ryan Burl and Tashinga Musekiwa built a steady partnership that guided Zimbabwe to a comfortable win.

Despite the small total, Sri Lanka’s bowlers tried to fight back but Zimbabwe held their nerve to level the series.