Busha Blasts 2030 Push says Presidency Isn’t a Hallucination

FreeZim Congress Party leader Joseph Makamba Busha has rejected calls for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his rule until 2030 insisting that leadership in Zimbabwe must only be determined through free and fair elections.

“Presidents are elected by people, so he can’t choose and there can’t be any talk. There has to be a democratic free and fair election that will choose their leader,” Busha said.

He described proposals for Mnangagwa to stay in power beyond his current term as political “hallucinations” saying Zimbabweans must be free to choose a leader who represents their hopes and aspirations.

Busha also criticised ZANU-PF’s four decades in power saying the ruling party has failed to transform the country’s economy despite its promises.

“From 1980, this is 45 years, we’re still carrying even a normal stone to be benefited elsewhere outside the country. Without creating new industries without beneficiation of our mineral resources, we’re going nowhere,” he said.

The FreeZim Congress leader accused the government of ruling rather than governing warning that little would change as long as ZANU-PF remained in power.

Busha further expressed concern over the opposition’s current state saying it lacked clarity and independence.

“Advocate Chamisa, whom I respect as a young man resigned from his party and he hasn’t told anybody that he’s back leading CCC. Those in Parliament, they have been co-opted by ZANU-PF,” he said.

Busha’s comments come amid growing debate over the country’s political succession and concerns about the country’s deepening economic crisis.