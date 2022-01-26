Zim Red Cross Society On High Alert As Tropical Storm Ana Hits Zim

The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) says it is on high alert to deal with the impact of Tropical Storm Ana amid reports of stronger winds and heavy rains in some parts of the country.

In a statement, ZRCS secretary-general Elias Hwenga said volunteers from the society were on standby to assist should the need arise.

“ZRCS has deployed surge support and started assessments in Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central and Manicaland Provinces, while also distributing response materials to worst affected areas with the support of Danish Red Cross and Finish Red Cross.

“The pre-positioned relief materials, which will be distributed in response to needs assessment, include tents/tarpaulins, hygiene kits, blankets, jerry cans and mosquito nets, among others. ZRCS volunteers are already on standby while in some places such as Chipinge and Chimanimani they are already conducting simulations for first aid and psychological first aid preparedness,” said Hwenga

Hwenga said the ZRCS had also dispatched teams to conduct early warning communication in Manicaland.

“Mashonaland East province dispatched response material to Mudzi district as per request of the Civil Protection Committee while in Manicaland 19 Households had their homesteads blown out by strong winds in Nyanga district (Ward 21, 31, 27).

“Also Gairezi Clinic and Nyafaru High School had their roof blown off. In some places, roads were blocked by trees felled by the strong winds. Red Cross is conducting further assessment today. According to the Met Services Department, heavy rainfall deposits were recorded in Nyanga (121mm), Chisengu (80mm) and (100mm) in other border areas.

These heavy rains will continue to weaken infrastructure as moisture saturation increases. The province dispatched response material to Chimanimani and Chipinge Districts yesterday where Red Cross Volunteers have been conducting Early Warning Communication using Megaphones.” he said.

In Mashonaland West Province, Hwenga said stronger winds and heavier rains were reported around the Makuti area while Mola and Siakobvu areas are not accessible as bridges have been destroyed while one weir dam breached.