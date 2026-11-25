The European Union (EU) has committed €130 000 in humanitarian assistance to support thousands of households affected by a devastating hailstorm that hit Masvingo Urban District leaving homes damaged and disrupting essential services.

The storm, which struck on October 5 affected an estimated 67 500 people across 13 500 household with approximately 8 500 roofs damaged and windows shattered in more than 90 percent of the 17 000 homes assessed.

The disaster also caused extensive damage to electricity infrastructure, triggering widespread power outages that disrupted municipal water pumping, drainage and sewerage systems raising concerns over access to clean water and the potential outbreak of waterborne diseases.

The Government subsequently declared the hailstorm a State of Disaster in the affected areas activating emergency coordination structures to facilitate humanitarian assistance and recovery.

In a statement, the EU said its intervention was aimed at complementing government efforts while prioritising families facing the greatest vulnerabilities.

“This timely EU intervention will complement the Government of Zimbabwe ongoing response prioritising the most vulnerable families,” the bloc said.

The funding will support the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society in providing emergency shelter, cash assistance, clean water, healthcare and hygiene services to affected communities.

At least 3 500 vulnerable households are expected to benefit from the four-month intervention which will run until the end of February 2027.

Priority will be given to female- and child-headed households, older persons, people with disabilities, pregnant and lactating women as well as individuals living with chronic illnesses.

The EU said the assistance would go beyond meeting immediate humanitarian needs by helping affected families restore their living conditions and rebuild their lives.

“Beyond meeting immediate needs, the assistance aims to help families regain a sense of safety and stability, restore their living conditions and begin rebuilding their lives with dignity,” the EU said.

The intervention will also incorporate protection, inclusion and accountability measures to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches those most in need.

The €130 000 contribution forms part of the EU’s broader support to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) managed by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).