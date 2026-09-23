Zimbabwe Turns to CNN to Take Tourism Story to Global Audiences

Zimbabwe is seeking to leverage one of the world’s most recognisable global media brands to expand the reach of its tourism story, as the country intensifies efforts to position itself as a competitive destination for international travellers and tourism investors.

On the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi and Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief executive Dr George Manyaya held talks with senior CNN executives over a potential strategic media partnership aimed at taking Brand Zimbabwe to wider international audiences.

The engagement included CNN International vice president Phil Wilson, CNN Sales Director Zara Driss and the network’s regional representative for Africa and Central Asia, Imran Ahmad.

The proposed partnership would use CNN’s international reach to showcase Zimbabwe’s tourism attractions, experiences and investment opportunities while strengthening the country’s visibility in global travel conversations.

For Zimbabwe, the strategy goes beyond simply promoting destinations such as Victoria Falls.

The country is seeking to market a broader tourism proposition encompassing wildlife and safari experiences, heritage, culture, adventure, gastronomy and emerging investment opportunities across the tourism value chain.

The move comes as Zimbabwe steps up efforts to convert growing international interest in the destination into increased tourist arrivals, longer visitor stays, higher tourism spending and new investment.

The United States is already a significant overseas source market for Zimbabwean tourism, with arrivals from the country rising from 18,756 in 2021 to 109,959 in 2025, according to Zimbabwean tourism authorities.

International travel publications have also continued to highlight Zimbabwe’s tourism offering. Forbes, for example, has featured Victoria Falls and Zimbabwe’s safari destinations, including Hwange National Park, in its recent travel coverage.

The CNN engagement therefore comes at a time when Zimbabwe is attempting to turn international recognition into sustained destination demand.

For the tourism sector, global media exposure can play a role in influencing how potential travellers discover destinations, research experiences and make travel decisions.

The partnership could also give Zimbabwe a platform to communicate its investment proposition to an international business audience, particularly in areas such as accommodation, aviation, hospitality, conservation, adventure tourism and tourism infrastructure.

Zimbabwe has increasingly sought to present tourism as an important component of its wider economic development strategy, with authorities positioning the sector as a source of employment, investment and foreign currency.

At the New York engagements, the country’s tourism proposition was presented alongside its broader investment opportunities, reflecting a shift towards marketing Zimbabwe not only as a place to visit, but also as a destination in which to invest.

CNN’s international commercial operations have undertaken destination and brand partnerships with organisations around the world, using its television and digital platforms to connect brands with global audiences.

For Zimbabwe, the proposed collaboration offers an opportunity to place its tourism story in front of audiences beyond traditional travel markets and build greater awareness of what the country has to offer.

From the roar of Victoria Falls and the wildlife of Hwange and Mana Pools to the country’s heritage, culture and adventure experiences, Zimbabwe is seeking to tell a more expansive story about its tourism potential.

The challenge now is to translate global visibility into visitors on the ground, investment into the tourism value chain and longer-term growth for communities and businesses that depend on the sector.