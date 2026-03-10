Zimbabwe Women-Led Beauty Firms Target UK Trade Opportunities

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A delegation of Zimbabwean women entrepreneurs in the beauty and essential oils sector is in the United Kingdom this week to strengthen trade links with British companies through the SheTrades Commonwealth+ Programme.

In a statement, organisers said 12 women-led businesses from Zimbabwe are visiting the UK from 9 to 12 March 2026 for business-to-business meetings and targeted company visits in London, Bradford and Manchester.

The programme is funded by the British Embassy Harare and implemented by the International Trade Centre in partnership with ZimTrade and the Embassy of Zimbabwe in London.

The trade mission opened with a roundtable discussion where Zimbabwean entrepreneurs, UK businesses and diplomatic representatives exchanged views on women’s entrepreneurship and opportunities within the beauty and wellness market.

“The SheTrades Commonwealth+ Programme is bringing 12 Zimbabwean women entrepreneurs in the essential oils and beauty products sector to the United Kingdom for business-to-business meetings and targeted company visits across London, Bradford and Manchester,” the organisers said.

They added that the initiative seeks to introduce Zimbabwean suppliers to the UK beauty and wellness market while exploring potential commercial partnerships with British companies.

“The programme works to strengthen women’s participation in international trade through business generation activities, market-oriented capacity building, institutional strengthening and gender-inclusive policy engagement,” the statement said.

The roundtable session was followed by a mini-spa and networking event where UK buyers and industry stakeholders sampled products from the Zimbabwean delegation.

“The SheTrades Zimbabwe-UK Trade mission focuses on the essential oils and beauty products sector, promoting local processing and value addition of Zimbabwe’s natural resources in line with national priorities,” the statement added.

Products showcased included natural oils and wellness products derived from ingredients such as Zumbani, Baobab, Mongongo and Mafura, alongside a range of beauty and wellness items widely used in southern Africa.

During the visit, the entrepreneurs are also engaging with key players in the UK beauty industry, including manufacturers, laboratories, distributors and global e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.

“These visits provide practical insights into UK market standards, regulatory requirements and commercial practices, helping participants better position their products for export,” organisers said.

The trade mission comes ahead of the planned launch of the SheTrades Zimbabwe Hub in Harare on 20 March 2026, which will be hosted by ZimTrade.

“The Hub will strengthen institutional support for Zimbabwean women-led businesses and expand their access to international markets,” the statement said.

Once launched, the hub will become the 22nd SheTrades hub globally, aimed at supporting women entrepreneurs and promoting inclusive export-led growth.