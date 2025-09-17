Accountant Vacancy

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability.

We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender identity, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law.

We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow. The FCDO operates an agile workforce and to facilitate this, you may be required to undertake other duties from time to time, as we may reasonably require.

Job Category – Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (Operations and Corporate Services)

Job Subcategory – Finance

Job Description (Roles and Responsibilities)

The Corporate Services and Finance departments are at the core of the British Embassy’s Operations.

The Accountant plays a crucial part in a dynamic team by being the local key person for a variety functions as well as supporting the Team as a whole.

The role of Accountant is a challenging and rewarding position. It requires a motivated individual with an eye for detail, someone who is proactive and able to work under pressure and tight deadlines. Ability to manage a quality service in the area is a key competency. This exciting position will expose the individual to a wide variety of areas within the operations arena.

Financial Management 50%

Responsible for compliance with financial procedures including Distribution Sets, Invoices, Debit and Credit memos, Miscellaneous Receipts and Network Post Accounts, including correctly accounting for spend and reducing the risk for fraud.

Receive, review and submit invoices to GTPC for processing; investigate problem invoices and resolve within deadlines provided.

Monitor and where required highlight or escalate key performance indicators.

Act as local contact for invoices and local payments.

Monitor cash and bank account and liaise with the GTPC on unreconciled items.

Responsible for cash box, including maintenance of balance, administration and monthly count.

Prepare recharges, manual invoice requests, cash-in transit forms and cheques at Post.

Identify and report potential efficiencies.

Respond to queries from Senior Management, GTPC and Finance Hub on transactions.

Manage relationship with local bank, including preparation of cash funding profiles.

Responsible for One HMG financial matters, including payments, PAG forms, invoices and spend summaries.

Manage VAT reimbursements

Reconciliation of fuel used at post

Payroll 40%

Calculate and process monthly salaries of CBS, including all relevant monthly/yearly statements/

Prepare statutory returns to local authorities, including PAYE, social services allowances.

Ensure compliant Corporate Services finance record retention at Post.

Administration of CBS Medical Insurance

Corporate Contribution 10%

Support Finance and Compliance Team

Contribute to the wider Embassy Community

Essential qualifications, skills and experience

Minimum of 3 years’ work experience in a similar role Strong organisational skills with the ability to prioritise effectively.

Proven ability to manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment under pressure. The ability to work independently without close supervision.

High level of discretion and integrity in handling sensitive information.

Excellent command of written and spoken English. Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, Teams)

Desirable qualifications, skills and experience

Experience of working with cross-functional teams.

Required behaviours

Delivering at Pace, Managing a Quality Service, Working Together

Application deadline: 26 September 2025

Grade: Administrative Officer (AO)

Type of Position: Permanent

Region: Africa

Country/Territory: Zimbabwe

Location (City): Harare

Type of Post: British Embassy

Salary: USD 2,973.83 subject to tax and other statutory deductions

Type of Salary: monthly

Start Date: 3 November 2025

Additional information

Please ensure that your application is authentically written based on your own experiences. If AI tools are used, their usage must only be limited to specific tasks such as ensuring formatting consistency and keyword relevance. The core content, personal narratives, and responses to behaviour and skill-based questions must genuinely reflect your professional journey, experiences, and achievements. We place great importance on originality and individual effort throughout the application process. Any form of plagiarism will result in immediate disqualification

Employees recruited locally by the British Embassy in Harare are subject to the Terms and Conditions of Service according to local employment law in Zimbabwe.

All applicants must be legally able to work in the country of application with the correct visa/status or work permit.

Employees who are not liable to pay local income tax on their Mission salary may have their salaries reduced by the equivalent local income tax amount.

Reference and security clearances checks will be conducted.

Any questions you may have about this position will be answered during the interview, should you be invited.

Successful candidates not resident in Zimbabwe will be personally liable for costs and arrangements to relocate, including accommodation and work permits.

Complete the application form in full as the information provided will be used for screening purposes.

Check your application and attachments before you submit your application, as you will not be able to make any changes once submitted.

The British Embassy will never ask you to pay a fee or money to apply for a position

Please log into your profile on the application system on a regular basis to review the status of your application.

Appointable candidates who were unsuccessful may be placed on a ‘reserve list’. If during the reserve period of 6/12 months the same or a largely similar role becomes available, that role may be offered to the second or subsequent candidate.

