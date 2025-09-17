Driver Vacancy

To support the British Embassy in the delivery of its country objectives by being a key member of the transport department and ensure the British Embassy is represented to the highest standard while providing a high standard of transport and logistics.

Core duties include driving and providing administrative assistance to the British Embassy.

General driving duties Undertake all driving responsibilities issued by relevant Embassy staff, including delivery and collection of passengers, any ad-hoc driving requirements.

Contribute to a cooperative work place by assisting colleagues including other teams when needed and within competencies and capacities; Care of vehicles Keep the vehicles clean and serviceable.

Ensure the vehicles are always presentable.

Conduct daily check of tyre pressure, hydraulic fluid, oil, battery level and fuel.

Identify any defects as early as possible and keep any potential risk to a minimum level.

Ensure vehicle maintenance, servicing, and insurance renewal as necessary.

Administrative duties Prepare all paperwork/reports/data and invoices for Transport Manager within the deadlines.

Undertake any ad-hoc duties to help meet the Embassy objectives.

Participate in logistical preparations of high-level visits, including driving schedules etc.