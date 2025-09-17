Driver Vacancy

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender identity, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow. The FCDO operates an agile workforce and to facilitate this, you may be required to undertake other duties from time to time, as we may reasonably require.
Job Category
Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (Operations and Corporate Services)
Job Subcategory
Corporate Services Support
Job Description (Roles and Responsibilities)
|To support the British Embassy in the delivery of its country objectives by being a key member of the transport department and ensure the British Embassy is represented to the highest standard while providing a high standard of transport and logistics.
Core duties include driving and providing administrative assistance to the British Embassy.
General driving duties Undertake all driving responsibilities issued by relevant Embassy staff, including delivery and collection of passengers, any ad-hoc driving requirements.
Contribute to a cooperative work place by assisting colleagues including other teams when needed and within competencies and capacities; Care of vehicles Keep the vehicles clean and serviceable.
Ensure the vehicles are always presentable.
Conduct daily check of tyre pressure, hydraulic fluid, oil, battery level and fuel.
Identify any defects as early as possible and keep any potential risk to a minimum level.
Ensure vehicle maintenance, servicing, and insurance renewal as necessary.
Administrative duties Prepare all paperwork/reports/data and invoices for Transport Manager within the deadlines.
Undertake any ad-hoc duties to help meet the Embassy objectives.
Participate in logistical preparations of high-level visits, including driving schedules etc.
Essential qualifications, skills and experience
|Minimum of 5 years’ work experience in a similar role.
Defensive Driving Qualification Valid driver’s licence Experience working with in an Embassy, NGO or International Organisation Strong organisational skills with the ability to prioritise effectively.
High level of discretion and integrity Excellent command of written and spoken English.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, Teams)
Desirable qualifications, skills and experience
|Experience of working with cross-functional teams. Class 2 drivers licence
Required behaviours
Communicating and Influencing, Delivering at Pace, Managing a Quality Service
Application deadline
30 September 2025
Grade
S1
Type of Position
Permanent
Region
Africa
Country/Territory
Zimbabwe
Location (City)
Harare
Type of Post
British Embassy
Salary
USD 1,393.10 subject to tax and other statutory deductions
Type of Salary
monthly
Start Date
3 November 2025
Additional information
- Please ensure that your application is authentically written based on your own experiences. If AI tools are used, their usage must only be limited to specific tasks such as ensuring formatting consistency and keyword relevance. The core content, personal narratives, and responses to behaviour and skill-based questions must genuinely reflect your professional journey, experiences, and achievements. We place great importance on originality and individual effort throughout the application process. Any form of plagiarism will result in immediate disqualification
- Employees recruited locally by the British Embassy in Harare are subject to the Terms and Conditions of Service according to local employment law in Zimbabwe.
- All applicants must be legally able to work in the country of application with the correct visa/status or work permit.
- Employees who are not liable to pay local income tax on their Mission salary may have their salaries reduced by the equivalent local income tax amount.
- Reference and security clearances checks will be conducted.
- Any questions you may have about this position will be answered during the interview, should you be invited.
- Successful candidates not resident in Zimbabwe will be personally liable for costs and arrangements to relocate, including accommodation and work permits.
- Complete the application form in full as the information provided will be used for screening purposes.
- Check your application and attachments before you submit your application, as you will not be able to make any changes once submitted.
- The British Embassy will never ask you to pay a fee or money to apply for a position
- Please log into your profile on the application system on a regular basis to review the status of your application.
- Appointable candidates who were unsuccessful may be placed on a ‘reserve list’. If during the reserve period of 6/12 months the same or a largely similar role becomes available, that role may be offered to the second or subsequent candidate.
