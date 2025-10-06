Zim Launches Nationwide Measles-Rubella Vaccination Drive

By Parvel H. Makona

The Ministry of Health and Child Care, in partnership with the National AIDS Council (NAC), World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF has launched a nationwide Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign aimed at protecting children and curbing the spread of the two preventable diseases across Zimbabwe.

The campaign was officially launched on Monday, 6 October 2025 at Stoneridge Clinic in Harare, with Health Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora presiding over the ceremony.

Dr Mombeshora said the campaign comes at a critical time the country works to eliminate diseases that continue to threaten children’s lives.

“Measles is not a mild childhood rash. It is highly contagious and can lead to pneumonia, severe diarrhoea, brain inflammation and even death. A child infected with measles can spread the virus to every unvaccinated child nearby,” said Dr Mombeshora.

He added that the vaccination drive running from 6 to 10 October is part of the government’s Zero-Cost Care Plan which ensures parents and caregivers can access vaccines free of charge for children aged 6 to 15 months.

Mombeshora warned that measles continues to cause hospitalisations, lifelong disabilities and deaths in Zimbabwe.

Survivors, he said often suffer lasting effects such as hearing loss and neurological damage.

The launch was attended by health officials, development partners, parents and schoolchildren.

WHO and UNICEF pledged continued support to ensure a steady supply of vaccines and outreach to all communities.

Local residents welcomed the campaign, with one Stoneridge resident saying it had helped raise awareness about children’s health and disease prevention.

Community health worker Nomatter Maringe said teams had been working tirelessly to encourage mothers in the area to bring their children for vaccination.

“We are committed to protecting every child from vaccine-preventable diseases. This campaign is a critical step toward a healthier Zimbabwe, but we appeal for transport support to reach children in remote areas,” said Matron Bernadette Mandaza.