Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett Nominated for ICC Player of the Month

By Kudzai Zvaguma

Zimbabwe’s rising cricket star Brian Bennett has been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month award for September 2025.

The young all-rounder had an outstanding month, scoring 497 runs in nine T20 International matches at an impressive average of 55.22 and a strike rate of 165.66.

His powerful performances came against teams like Sri Lanka and Namibia, and he played a key role in helping Zimbabwe qualify for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Bennett’s consistency and clean hitting were crucial for Zimbabwe during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier.

He scored 72, 65, and an explosive 111 in his first three innings of the tournament, showing his ability to perform under pressure.

His performances not only boosted his team’s confidence but also made him a standout player in international cricket last month.

Bennett is nominated alongside two top Indian players — Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav for the prestigious monthly award.

His nomination reflects his growing influence in world cricket and is a proud moment for Zimbabwe. Fans and teammates have praised his maturity, talent and match-winning mindset.

The winner of the ICC Player of the Month award will be announced soon.

Whether or not Bennett wins, his nomination alone highlights the bright future of Zimbabwean cricket.

His form and confidence will be key for Zimbabwe as they prepare for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.