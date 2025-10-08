Bitumen World Denies Paying Kickbacks After Explosive Mutodi Claims

Bitumen World has denied allegations that it paid bribes to senior government officials following social media claims made by former parliamentary committee chairperson Dr Energy Mutodi.

The company’s response comes after Mutodi posting on X (formerly Twitter) alleged that Treasury Secretary George Guvamatanga was demanding US$200,000 from Bitumen World for every US$2 million in payments authorised for the company’s road contracts.

In a statement by the company CEO Andre Zietsman, Bitumen World distanced itself from Mutodi’s claims saying that it had not been asked for any illicit payments by Guvamatanga or any other official.

“Bitumen World (Private) Limited would like to dissociate itself from the post made by Dr Energy Mutodi @energymutodi to the extent that the contents thereof relate to it. We categorically state that we have not received any solicitations from Mr George Guvamatanga,” the company said.

Bitumen reaffirmed the company’s commitment to working transparently with the Government of Zimbabwe on road infrastructure projects.

“Bitumen World remains firmly committed to supporting the government’s infrastructure development agenda. We continue to work with relevant ministries and agencies to deliver quality, sustainable projects that strengthen the national road network and contribute to long-term economic growth,” Zietsman said.

Mutodi, the Member of Parliament for Bikita South has since been removed from his position as chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Investment Promotion following the controversy.

His social media allegations which circulated widely online sparked intense public debate over transparency and corruption in government contracting.

Mutodi later withdrew his claims, saying he could not substantiate them.