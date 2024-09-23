Zvishavane 2024 Business Seminar Empowers Entrepreneurs with Expert Insights and Capital Support

The Zvishavane Business Seminar 2024, held this past Saturday, attracted a large gathering of entrepreneurs, business leaders, and aspiring entrepreneurs from across the the country.

With a focus on fostering entrepreneurial success, the seminar operated under the theme “Unlock Your Business Idea with a Practical Approach.”

The event lived up to its promise, offering attendees valuable insights, expert advice, and a blend of entertainment.

The seminar’s keynote speaker, VK Lionheart, a renowned business expert, delivered an empowering speech that was both inspirational and pragmatic. His address provided participants with actionable strategies to transform their business ideas into profitable ventures.

Dr Banabasi Marambire, the seminar’s charismatic host, also guided the audience through dynamic discussions and debates on business challenges and opportunities.

Dr. Marambire, known for his exceptional track record in helping entrepreneurs, proudly shared his success in unlocking over 800 business ideas. “All the business ideas I’ve unlocked are working and doing well,” he said, affirming his commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship in Zimbabwe.

A highlight of the event was the business pitch session, where aspiring entrepreneurs presented their business ideas to a panel of experts. The session provided crucial feedback and mentorship, with some standout pitches set to receive financial capital injections, courtesy of Dr. Marambire.

This initiative is expected to boost local businesses and encourage growth in the region.

Entertainment was seamlessly woven into the seminar, with performances by popular musicians Baba Harare and Trevor Dongo, adding a lively touch to the proceedings.

Commenting on the event’s impact, Dr. Marambire remarked, “We’re thrilled to provide a platform for entrepreneurs to unlock their potential. Our goal is to cultivate a thriving business community in Zvishavane.”

