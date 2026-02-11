YAFM to Host Landmark Schools Innovation Fair in Zvishavane

Midlands based radio station YAFM is set to host the first-ever Schools and Innovation Fair on 27 March 2026 at Gresham Primary School in Zvishavane in an event aimed at showcasing schools as powerful drivers of economic development.

Running under the theme “Showcasing the Schools Economy,” the fair is built on the growing recognition that schools are not only centres of learning but also incubators of the country’s economic future.

Organisers say schools are increasingly shaping human capital for key sectors such as mining, agriculture, manufacturing, technology and public service while also operating as economic hubs through School Business Units and innovation centres.

YAFM general manager Ebson Hungwe said the event was being held in recognition of the critical role schools play in the economy.

“The Schools & Innovation Fair 2026 seeks to make the role of schools visible, viable, and vibrant by moving beyond theory to showcase tangible outcomes of education. The event will celebrate real-world projects and enterprises run by schools, connect educational institutions with industry and finance, and inspire learners by exposing them to diverse pathways including entrepreneurship, skilled trades, further education, and corporate careers,” he said.

More than 4 000 learners from across the Great Dyke are expected to be represented. Schools will exhibit live projects ranging from agricultural nurseries, woodworking and tailoring enterprises to technology and innovation hubs with exhibition stands transformed into interactive marketplaces.

Major mining companies operating in the Great Dyke, together with the schools they support, will also take part, highlighting the impact of their education-focused community investments.

Hungwe said a wide range of organisations that support the schools system would be involved.

“The Fair will also bring together banks, agri-businesses, seed and fertiliser companies, school suppliers, solar and borehole service providers, construction firms, technical colleges, vocational centres and universities, offering funding desks, practical workshops, career guidance, bursary information, and partnership opportunities. Government officials, community leaders and education authorities will engage in dialogue on sustainability and local economic planning,” he said.

YAFM will broadcast the event live on radio and across social media linking the innovations on the ground to its audience of more than 1.5 million listeners.

The fair comes at a time when education’s economic contribution is becoming more visible. With the sector estimated to contribute US$2.1 billion, or about 4 percent of Zimbabwe’s GDP, schools are increasingly being viewed as an economy in their own right.

Within the Great Dyke, this impact is amplified by strong links between schools and mining-led development, sustainability programmes and Education 5.0-driven income-generating projects.

Organisers say the Schools & Innovation Fair 2026 is more than an exhibition, it is a platform for partnership, opportunity and long-term growth, positioning schools at the heart of the Great Dyke’s socio-economic ecosystem.