EU Announces Winners of Zimbabwe Biodiversity Photo Competition 

The European Union (EU) Delegation to Zimbabwe has announced the winners of its Biodiversity Photo Competition, which highlighted the country’s rich natural beauty.

The competition, held under the theme “People and Nature: A Life in Harmony,” aimed to raise awareness about biodiversity conservation and its vital link to sustainable communities.

Photographers from across Zimbabwe participated, capturing the country’s diverse ecosystems and their connection to human life. Tinotenda Nyandoro secured first place, while Jared Bunga and Harry Randell claimed second and third, respectively. Kudzai Tinago and Wilson Kakurira received honourable mentions for their contributions.

The EU Delegation to Zimbabwe announced:

“The work of these talented photographers supports the narrative on the harmony between Zimbabwe’s wildlife, ecosystems, and the communities that live alongside them. As part of their achievement, the winners will receive exciting prizes, including a safari in Zimbabwe, vouchers for photographic equipment, and gifts courtesy of Focal Point Zimbabwe.”

The winning images will be featured in the EU’s 2025 Biodiversity Calendar and showcased at an upcoming exhibition in October during EU Green Diplomacy Weeks.

Zimbabwe Biodiversity Photo Competition [Image: European Union]

The exhibition will be held at Mukuvisi and will travel to Kadoma, Gweru, and Bulawayo to further raise awareness of the relationship between communities and nature.

Angela Jimu, a visual storyteller and advocate for female photographers, and Rumbidzai Takawira, the EU’s Green Ambassador and founder of Conservation Conversation, served as jurors for the competition. “We are thankful for all participants who shared their incredible images. The level of talent is remarkable,” the EU Delegation stated.

In addition to the photo contest, the EU is supporting the Wildlife Ranger Challenge in Zimbabwe, a key event that celebrates the role of rangers in wildlife conservation. The challenge will culminate in a 21km race near Hwange National Park in Dete, organized by the Painted Dog Conservation Trust.

These initiatives form part of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, which promotes sustainable development worldwide. The EU’s efforts in Zimbabwe also focus on climate-smart agriculture, gender equality, and wildlife conservation, all aimed at fostering a sustainable future where both people and nature thrive together.

