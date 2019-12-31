Visibly Unwell Marry Chiwenga Denied Bail

The estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa has told the High Court that she is being denied access to medical attention while in detention, her lawyer Taona Nyamakura has said.

Marry’s father, Kenni Mubaiwa is on record telling a local newspaper that his daughter was indeed unwell. Her pictures at the Harare Magistrates Court shows her swollen hands, the same condition suffered by Chiwenga before he went to China for medical attention.

“She is unwell. She had been unwell before as she went there (to remand prison). That is the issue we really feel concerned about,” her lawyer Nyamakura told the court.

In her court papers, Marry said that she was a victim of an assassination attempt when a hand grenade was thrown at a Zanu PF rally in Bulawayo in June 2018, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa reportedly being the target in the run up to the 2018 elections.

She told the court that her husband had caused her arrest so that he gains an upper hand in the divorce case currently underway.

She appeared at Magistrate court yesterday for routine remand with her swollen hands bandaged.

The High Court has since reserved judgement in her application for bail, prolonging her stay in prison.