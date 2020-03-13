Kenya, Ghana, Gabon Record First Cases; DRC Gets New Case

A busy coronavirus day across the continent, three countries have recorded index cases of the disease. Ghana in West Africa, Gabon in Central Africa and Kenya in East Africa.

The Kenyan case is the first in East Africa. According to the Ministry of Health, the patient is a Kenyan citizen who returned the USA via London, United Kingdom on the 5th March 2020.

Ghana’s Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu confirmed that the two patients who tested positive for the virus had arrived from Norway and Turkey.

In Gabon, government spokesman Edgard Anicet Mboumbou Miyakou said the patient was a Gabonese man who had recently entered the territory from France.

The three countries bring the tally of affected African states to fifteen. With West Africa topping with almost half of the affected nations.

West Africa = Ghana, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Togo, Senegal

East Africa = Kenya

Central Africa = DR Congo, Cameroon

Southern Africa = South Africa

North Africa = Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria