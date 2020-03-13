Burna Boy Concert Preps Continue Despite Coronavirus

Organisers of the Ikonic Chronicles concert set for 17 April in Harare are optimistic on the prospects of their blockbuster show proceeding as planned despite the scourge of coronavirus which has brought social and economic progressions to a standstill.

The concert set for Hellenic Sports Club will see Grammy award nominee and Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy perform alongside a host of local talent including Winky D, Jah Prayzah, Ammarra Brown, Tamy Moyo among others.

Speaking to 263Chat, the organisers, Kayse Connect highlighted that preparations have not stopped while they closely observe developments with the epidemic.

“Preparations are well on course, everything that is needed for the show to go on is in place. However, we understand the ongoing catastrophe coronavirus is inflicting, so while we continue on with our preparations we are keeping an open eye on progressions concerning the virus,” said Kayse Connect spokesperson Elton Kurima.

Kayse has since partnered Nyaradzo’s Sahwira Events and Teemac in a move to improve revellers’ experience on the night.

“For Zimbabwe to have an arts culture that is progressive there has to be created partnerships which is exactly what we have done here. No promoter can have it all, somehow we will need each other to achieve big for our industry,” said Kurima.

While several parts of the world have recorded huge numbers of new infections, Zimbabwe is yet to record its first coronavirus patient.