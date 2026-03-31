Don’t Silence Women’s Voices: Outcry as Bill Considers Scrapping Gender Commission

Local women have voiced their concern to the proposed constitutional changes that would dissolve the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) warning the move could reverse hard-won gains on gender equality.

The concerns emerged during ongoing public hearings on Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 where Clauses 18 and 19 propose transferring the mandate of the ZGC to the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC).

The ZGC established under Section 246 of the country’s Constitution is tasked with promoting gender equality and monitoring the State’s compliance with women’s rights.

But many women who spoke during consultations said dismantling the commission would weaken protections and silence critical advocacy.

“This is a step backwards. The Gender Commission was created because women’s issues were not being fully addressed elsewhere. Merging it now risks diluting that focus,” said 35-year-old Martha Mwaramwidze of Epworth, Harare

Another woman who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “We fought for this institution. It understands our lived realities. Taking it away means our voices will be lost in a broader system that already has too many responsibilities.”

Critics argue that transferring the ZGC’s functions to the ZHRC could overstretch the human rights body and reduce attention to gender-specific concerns.

“The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission already has a wide mandate. Gender equality requires specialised attention, expertise and focus not absorption into a general body.” Said Catherine Marange a women’s rights advocate during a submission in Mutare.

Others warned that the move could undermine accountability with the ZGC currently acting as a watchdog on issues such as gender-based violence, discrimination and access to opportunities.

Several female participants emphasised that the commission plays a unique role in safeguarding progress made by Zimbabwe’s women’s movement.

“We cannot afford to lose an institution that specifically protects women and girls. If anything, it should be strengthened, not dissolved,” said another contributor.

Public hearings on Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 are continuing across the country, with submissions expected to inform parliamentary deliberations.

For many of the women who spoke out, the issue goes beyond institutional restructuring.

“This is about our rights, our dignity and our future. We are saying clearly do not take away the Gender Commission.” Marange said.