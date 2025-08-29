Harare Father Seeks Court Protection From Drug-Addicted Son

By Shalom Shawurwa

A Harare man has secured a court order against his drug-addicted son accusing him of terrorising the family with threats violence and abusive behaviour.

Appearing before Civil Court magistrate Johanna Mukwesha, Thomas Foroma of Waterfalls said his son Tinofara had turned their home into “a place of fear” through repeated outbursts of violence and intimidation.

“He always threatens to kill me when he is under the influence of drugs. I am constantly afraid because he becomes violent whenever I reprimand him,” Foroma told the court.

He said Tinofara had once threatened to stab him during an argument and often demanded money for drugs.

When refused, he would turn violent, hurl insults and physically harass his parents.

“We live in fear inside our own home. He is no longer the son I raised. He insults us daily and harasses his mother,” Foroma said, adding that his wife was now too afraid to stay at home when their son was around.

Magistrate Mukwesha granted a protection order in default barring Tinofara from committing acts of violence or issuing threats against his father.

She warned that any breach of peace could result in imprisonment.

The magistrate also advised Foroma to seek professional rehabilitation services for his son in a bid to address his drug addiction.