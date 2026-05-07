AVM Step Into AGAMA FC After Failed Manica Diamonds Deal

African Minerals Venture (AMV) has acquired a 50% stake in Premier Soccer League side AGAMA FC in a move that could reshape the club’s future ahead of a weekend clash against Manica Diamonds.

The remaining half of the club will continue to be owned by AGAMA FC, according to a statement released by the team.

The investment comes after AMV’s proposed takeover of Manica Diamonds reportedly fell through amid concerns over transparency involving the Mutare-based club’s previous owners.

Despite the new partnership, AGAMA FC says it will remain rooted in Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central Province.

“AGAMA F.C will remain domiciled in Mt Darwin, reaffirming its strong community foundation while we build for the future,” the club said in a statement.

The agreement has already delivered immediate benefits to the club with outstanding player salaries reportedly settled and a new team bus purchased for the squad.

The developments are expected to boost morale within the team as AGAMA prepares for a potentially emotional fixture against Manica Diamonds this weekend.

The Premier Soccer League encounter will take place at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare which is set to host its first league match of the season.

The match is likely to attract heightened attention following the collapse of AMV’s bid to take control of Manica Diamonds before turning its focus to AGAMA FC.