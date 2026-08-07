EU Commits US$345k to Support Returnees and Bolster Zim’s Cholera Response

The European Union (EU) has committed US$345 000 in humanitarian assistance to support Zimbabweans returning from South Africa following violence targeting foreign nationals and to strengthen the country’s response to a worsening cholera outbreak.

In a statement, the EU said the funding would provide life-saving assistance to thousands of vulnerable people while complementing efforts by the Government of Zimbabwe and humanitarian partners.

“The European Union is reinforcing its support with USD 345,000 in humanitarian aid to contribute to the support to the increased number of Zimbabwean returnees fleeing violence in South Africa and to strengthen Zimbabwe’s response to a surging cholera outbreak. The funding will help provide life-saving assistance to thousands in urgent need,” the statement said.

The funding will be channelled through the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society which is expected to assist more than 5 000 vulnerable returnees arriving from South Africa.

The intervention comes amid a sharp rise in the number of Zimbabweans crossing back into the country.

According to the EU, nearly 110 000 people returned between April and 28 July placing considerable pressure on reception facilities at the Beitbridge Border Post.

Many returnees have been spending nights at the reception centre while waiting for transport to their home areas, facing cold winter conditions and limited shelter.

The EU said the assistance is intended to complement Government-led efforts and those of other humanitarian organisations supporting returnees at Beitbridge and facilitating onward transport.

Under the programme, the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society will provide emergency shelter, food, blankets, clean water, healthcare, hygiene assistance and other essential relief supplies.

The humanitarian operation will also offer psychosocial support, protection services and Restoring Family Links (RFL) to help reconnect families separated during displacement.

According to the EU, the response will prioritise vulnerable groups, including women and children, older people, people with disabilities and others requiring specialised assistance.

“Women and girls, who constitute an estimated 65 per cent of the returning population, will receive targeted support to address their specific health, protection, and dignity needs,” the statement said.

The funding will also strengthen Zimbabwe’s response to a cholera outbreak first detected in Rushinga District in January 2026.

Since then, the disease has spread to several districts in Manicaland and Midlands provinces, including Nyanga, Mutasa, Mutare City, Chipinge, Chimanimani and Zvishavane with mining communities and border areas emerging as major hotspots.

Health officials say limited access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene services continues to increase the risk of transmission in affected communities.

As part of the response, around 88 200 people are expected to benefit from cholera prevention and control measures.

“In response to the cholera outbreak, the EU funding will provide 88 200 people with anticipatory measures and response, such as training and deploying volunteers to strengthen community surveillance, early case detection and referral, hygiene promotion, household water treatment, a rapid response strategy to mitigate cholera outbreaks and community engagement in the affected districts,” the statement said.

The EU said the two humanitarian operations will run for six months and will be implemented in partnership with the Government of Zimbabwe, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), United Nations agencies, non-governmental organisations and other humanitarian stakeholders.

The funding is expected to strengthen Zimbabwe’s capacity to respond to both the humanitarian needs of returning citizens and the growing public health threat posed by cholera while helping protect some of the country’s most vulnerable communities.