Baba Manyeruke To Perform At USA Festivals

Award-winning, gospel music legend Baba Mechanic Manyeruke and contemporary artist Tocky Vibes headline a star studded list of musicians to perform at the ZimExpo Extravaganza and the CFI Conference in the USA from 3 to 5 September.

The musicians are part of the entertainment at the events set to be held over the Labor Day Weekend in Dallas organised by ZimExpo in conjunction with Christian Fellowship International (CFI) and ZIMDFW Community Alliance.

“This will be ZIMEXPO’s 21st event and a huge milestone for us because the organization has metamorphosed over the years. We continue to expose and support our Zimbabwean culture and talent and provide a platform where Zimbabweans from different states and backgrounds come together to reconnect,” said Dr Tonderai Tela of ZimExpo.

The ZimExpo is an annual event that pulls in Zimbabwean diaspora communities in the USA for networking activities and an entertainment fiesta.

An action packed program will start with the official opening dinner with business presentations and a keynote address by Ambassador Tadeous Chifamba as Guest of Honour.

Baba Mechanic Manyeruke and rising star Chelsea Mguni, the Saved Diva will headline the Saturday Banquet Night hosted by CFI. Baba Manyeruke’s performance is part of his swansong to what has been an iconic career of ministering through song, spanning over four decades.

Multi-award winner Rev Chivaviro, Mupositori Wency, Wellington Kwenda and songstress Mercy Mutsvene are also on the drawcard for performing at the CFI Conference, which is a highly-subscribed event featuring, various speakers.

“We pray that at this CFI conference you will have a time of revival, restoration, and the spiritual refreshment. We pray that at this great conference, somehow, God will meet you at your point of need, Dr. Rev Japhat Ndemera the CFI President.

The musical performances will complement various other programs running during the festivities such as business meetings, soccer games, socializing activities and a market for emerging entrepreneurs.

High-riding star Tocky Vibes, dancehall chanter Jah Signal, the energetic Mzoe 7 and Sandra Ndebele bring the curtain down on the Sunday cultural night music extravaganza.

Tocky Vibes and Jah Signal are renowned crowd-pullers with a wide discography guaranteed to keep audiences on their feet, with Mzoe 7 famed for his electrifying dances and performances.

Veteran singer and dancer Sandra Ndebele is no stranger to large crowds and currently riding high with her recent song and video release for Touch Me Not, featuring Nox Guni.

“The Vision of ZIMEXPO over the years has been to empower Zimbabwean business people abroad, create a forum that nurtures new Zimbabwean businesses abroad. This is a forum where Zimbabweans in the Diaspora can air their views and get help on various issues,” said Dr Tela.

“This is going to be a weekend to remember. We believe our artists are some of the best from Zimbabwe to encourage our Zimbabwean community in the USA of the hope that our future has in-spite of the merciless scourge of COVID-19. We will be taking time to scale back and be thankful for life while networking to learn and improve various aspects of each other’s lives,” he added.

The ZimExpo event has been one of the largest gatherings of Zimbabweans in the USA, Canada and the UK and consistently provided a platform for Zimbabwean artists, cultural and lifestyle showcases for the past 21 years.

CFI also has been the largest Christian organization combining congregants from all denominations for the past 15 years and continues to grow from strength to strength.