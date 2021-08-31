Schools Will Soon Become COVID-19 Hotspots: ARTUZ

Teachers unions have accused the government of failing to adequately prepare for the re-opening of schools saying the prevailing situation makes schools the next COVID-19 hotspots.

In an interview with 263Chat, President of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) Obert Masaraure raised fears of schools becoming COVID 19 hotspots.

“Government has failed to adequately fund adherence to Standard Operating Procedures in Schools. Only ZWL$ 500 million has been disbursed to schools. The amount is inadequate to address the multiple challenges in our schools. Our schools will once again become COVID 19 hotspots,” he said.

The Zimbabwe National Teachers Union chief executive Manuel Nyawo has also ripped into government’s policy guidelines on reopening schools saying were vague and likely to cause confusion.

In his letter to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Nyawo demanded that government revise the guidelines and address concerns raised by teachers on salaries and working conditions to ensure smooth reopening of schools.

“We would be happy …if you will give clarity on more serious concerns regarding the reopening of schools,” Nyawo said.

“Our members, including those from sister unions, are disgruntled. It should not surprise you if you get the usual bad news that there is no effective teaching and learning in schools as teachers are generally disgruntled over salaries. You allowed schools to technically increase fees under a naïve argument that is devoid of logic, but you could not demand that teachers should be paid reasonably in order to motivate them as they go back to work.”

In a recent circular, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Tumisang Thabela said examination classes would attend schools everyday while the rest of the learners will be alternating to allow adherence to COVID-19 protocols.