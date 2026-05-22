Gold Mining Resumes Under Strict Environmental Conditions in Bindura

Mining operations at contested gold claims have been cleared to resume following the lifting of a suspension order, but authorities and contractors have imposed strict environmental, registration and access conditions that will determine who can return to work.

In a notice seen by miners and contractors, Navid Incorporated Contractors confirmed that while the suspension over the affected mining areas had been lifted by the Ministry of Mines, operations at Mining Lease 21 cannot yet restart due to outstanding environmental compliance requirements.

“Please be advised that while the suspension on the above-referenced mining areas has been lifted, Mining Lease 21 does not yet hold a valid Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Certificate. As a result, operations cannot commence until full compliance with environmental regulations is achieved,” the company said.

Navid said they were awaiting final approval from the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) adding that mining would only resume once the EIA certificate is issued.

Navid Incorporated also informed stakeholders that all artisanal miners must register on an updated site list before operations restart.

“All artisanal miners and operators are required to inspect the register and complete registration on the attached list,” the notice read.

The company said the updated register would be submitted to the Ministry of Mines, warning that incorrect or missing details must be corrected at the Site Access Office before operations resume.

An EMA directive is already in place restricting artisanal miners from returning to the site until full environmental compliance is achieved.

Despite this, the contractor indicated that preparations for a phased reopening were underway, beginning with ore removal activities.

“Mining operations will resume very soon. Stage 1 will involve the removal of ore dumps by artisanal miners as the first phase,” the notice said.

Following the lifting of the suspension order, the Ministry of Mines is also expected to issue ore removal permits for Phoenix Prince Mine allowing artisanal miners to retrieve previously extracted ore in controlled phases.

“Artisanal miners will be invited in phases to collect their ore dumps for processing at designated sites once the ore removal permits are issued,” the company said.

The notice further stressed strict access controls, stating that only authorised personnel will be allowed at Phoenix Prince Mine which it clarified is separate from Botha 1 to 4.

Navid Incorporated also said fencing and demarcation work had been completed and warned that unregistered structures could be removed if not regularised within 14 days.

“Unregistered infrastructure may be removed after 14 days, as it will be assumed to fall under operations by Botha due to unapproved sitting of works,” the notice said.

The company said the measures were aimed at ensuring “safe, legal, and orderly operations” and improving livelihoods for artisanal miners once full compliance is achieved.