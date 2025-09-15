Bennett Stars as Zimbabwe Crush Namibia in T20 opener

By Kudzai Zvaguma

Zimbabwe opened their three-match T20 international series against Namibia with a commanding 33-run victory in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.

Batting first, the hosts piled on 211 for three in their 20 overs, their highest total against Namibia in the format.

Brian Bennett led the charge with a blistering 94 from 51 balls, striking eight fours and four sixes.

He shared a 124-run stand with Tadiwanashe Marumani who contributed 62 from 48 deliveries.

Namibia never looked comfortable in the chase and closed on 178 for seven.

Nicol Loftie-Eaton top-scored with 38 off 24 balls but Zimbabwe’s attack spearheaded by Sikandar Raza and Blessing Muzarabani struck at key intervals to halt the visitors’ momentum.

The win gives Zimbabwe a 1–0 lead in the series.

Namibia must now win the second match to keep the contest alive while the hosts will aim to wrap up the series.