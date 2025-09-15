Schoolkids Drugged in Biscuit Scandal

A 26-year-old man from Highfields, Harare, has been jailed for two years after being found guilty of illegally dealing in dangerous drugs.

Fortune Tendai Kasina was convicted by the Mbare Magistrates’ Court after admitting to baking and distributing cannabis-laced cookies which were consumed by schoolchildren.

His co-accused, 20-year-old Leenkan Zvikomborero Muzanechita denied the charges and remains in remand prison awaiting trial.

The case came to light on 21 August when a police officer at Machipisa Police Station received a tip-off that pupils at First Choice College in Highfields were intoxicated after eating the drug-laced cookies.

Police attended the scene, interviewed the students and were led to Muzanechita who in turn implicated Kasina as the manufacturer.

Officers recovered 20 prepared ganja cookies, a sachet of soda, baking powder and a plastic bag containing an unidentified powder.

Kasina pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in jail with one year suspended leaving him to serve an effective two years behind bars.

Magistrates warned that drug offences were a growing menace in communities and pledged that offenders would face the full force of the law.