Blessing Shumba’s New Song ‘Munyu’ Goes Viral

Fast growing social media platform, TikTok has become a blessing for the Mutare based gospel music sensation Blessing Shumba whose song “Munyu” has gone viral.

Off his latest album ‘Lion of Judah’ the song went viral after “police” officers had TikTok videos explaining their value-less salaries.

The Police has since issued a statement warning the “errand” officers against abusing social media, but that has not stopped the song from continuing to make waves.

“Mutendi iva Munyu wenyika, zvino munyu wazhurungunda tochirunga neiko” are some of the lyrics.

It was taken from the Biblical book of Mathew 5 verse 13.

Other songs on the album include Kurevetekwa Kwako that is making waves on Star FM,Tega Hatiende on Radio Zimbabwe Diamond FM just to mention a few.

Munyu has emerged the most favoured because of Tiktok.