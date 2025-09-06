Kombi Drivers Arrested After Attempted Murder Charge at Checkpoint



Police in Harare have arrested two public transport drivers accused of attempting to run over officers at a checkpoint in Epworth.

The incident occurred on Thursday along Chiremba Road near Chans where the drivers of two commuter minibuses, a Toyota Hiace (registration AEU 0134 and a Nissan Caravan (registration AHA 0543) allegedly ignored police signals to stop.

Instead, the drivers identified as 28-year-old Wilson Yasin and 35-year-old Courage Tinashe Mupoperi are said to have accelerated towards the officers.

No injuries were reported.

Both men were arrested on charges of attempted murder and are expected to appear in court soon.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police condemned the behaviour, warning commuter omnibus operators against reckless conduct.

In a statement, the force said the actions of the drivers put lives at risk and vowed to maintain order on the roads.

The arrests come amid a wider crackdown on errant commuter operators who are frequently accused of flouting traffic laws in Harare and other urban centres.