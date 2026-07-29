CAB4 Talk: Reckless and Presumptive

ZANU PF’S Harare and Masvingo provincial executives’ call for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his rule to 2037 is “reckless, presumptuous and likely to fuel negative sentiment to upset current economic stability”, and as the dust has barely settled on constitutional amendment act (CAA) number three, analysts say.

This comes as crucial aid partners such as the World Bank have lauded Zimbabwe’s economic reforms, there are some unsavoury comparisons between Harare’s political trajectory and global pariahs like Nicaragua – and senior party members including Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi have tacitly admitted that the recent supreme law changes had left the country divided or polarised.

“There is a strong feeling and argument that such statements (by Harare provincial chairman Goodwills Masimirembwa, and others) are politically premature and risk perpetuating the very political toxicity that many argue is associated with Zimbabwe’s election cycles. If the rationale is that elections… create instability then repeatedly debates about extending presidential term before CAA three has even been fully implemented risks keeping the country in a constant state of political contestation rather than focusing on governance and economic delivery,” Sydicks Muradzikwa, a governance expert at the National University of Science and Technology told a local daily recently.

“Yes, such rhetoric (constitutional amendment bill number four) can compound negative sentiment because markets, investors and development partners generally value policy certainty and political predictability. Even, though, there are July 31 demonstrations (which remain more of threats than imminent or real danger), sustained speculation over extended constitutional changes can create unnecessary uncertainty that is not helpful for the economy or successful implementation of national development strategy two,” he said.

“Zimbabwe’s national interest is better served by consolidating the (gains or) progress already made with international financial institutions and implementing existing constitutional reforms. Opening another debate on extending presidential tenure, especially when CAA3 is still in its infancy, undermines the notion of policy consistency. At a time when the country is rebuilding international confidence, priority must be implementation of agreed reforms rather than fresh controversies,” Muradzikwa said.

“Pronouncements by Masimirembwa and others simply reflects or reveal the Zanu PF leadership’s character, including Mnangagwa himself (that) they are preoccupied with power retention, and the issue of national development, and uplifting people’s lives and welfare appears peripheral to their agenda. How do they even begin to talk about another amendment when CAA 3 has just been approved,” said Tshwane University of Technology lecturer Ricky Mukonza, adding “such loose and misguided talk risked undermining the facade of socio-economic stability”, and at a time there were several green shoots across the board.

“It’s not in Zimbabwe’s interest to even introduce this subject at this particular time. However, we must understand that those who are clamouring for that are positioning themselves to get closer to the feeding trough. They are doing this for selfish and even at the expense of national interest,” he said.

“Zanu PF has a long history of flying kites. Mnangagwa will either be… acutely dysfunctional by 2037 and it is, frankly, a ridiculous assertion to promote a nonogenerian to the presidency. Of course Zimbabwe has a history for such pre-election. My immediate interpretation of Masimirembwa’s call is that it is a desperate sycophantic and clumsy effort to demonstrate relevance,” said Intelwatch executive director and founder Piers Pigou, adding “in a space where patronage politics is central to everything – from survival to opportunities – this should not surprise us”.

On potential disruptions to donor agency-led economic programmes, he said: “The International Monetary Fund and World Bank have long histories of selective engagement with certain political, and political economy realities in sensitive contexts. Their priority is to remain inside the tent. Whilst there may be some evidence of improved fiscal discipline, this does not mitigate the major challenges of… compromised institutions and corruption. These institutions unwittingly insulate Zimbabwe from candid introspection into these issues and their import.”

While Mnangagwa’s supporters have continued to court controversy with their agitation for the 83 year-old leader’s prolonged stay in power and other unprogressive ideas, the Zanu PF-led government and country have begun to attract unflattering comparisons with Daniel Ortega’s Nicaragua which has “banned elections” and appointed his wife Rosario Murillo as vice president.