ZANU PF Mash West Youth Warn Against July 31 Protests, Vow to Defend Peace

The ZANU PF Mashonaland West Youth League has condemned planned protests scheduled for 31 July warning that it will oppose any demonstrations it says fall outside the law.

In a statement, the league’s Provincial Youth Chairman, Tapiwa Masenda said the party’s youth wing rejected what it described as planned “illegal protests”, urging young people across the province to shun violence and safeguard peace.

“While every citizen has the right to express their views peacefully and within the confines of the law, we strongly oppose any unlawful actions that threaten public order, peace, and national development,” the statement said.

The youth league called on young people to pursue their grievances through constitutional and legal channels rather than taking part in demonstrations that could disrupt public order.

“We call upon all young people in the province to reject violence, remain law-abiding and engage in constructive dialogue through constitutional and legal channels,” the statement added.

ZANU PF Mashonaland West Youth League Secretary for Information and Member of Parliament, Dexter Malinganisosaid the province’s priority should be stability and development.

“Our province needs unity, stability, and progress—not confrontation and disorder,” said Malinganiso.

He warned that party members would respond to any attempts to disturb the peace.

“Henceforth, those who will elect mischief will be met with an equal response by the vanguard of the Party,” he said.

Malinganiso urged young people to play a constructive role in national development and help preserve peace.

“Together, let us safeguard peace and continue building a stronger nation,” he said.