South Africa’s Julius Malema Barred From Entering UK

Firebrand South African opposition leader Julius Malema has been denied entry to the United Kingdom over concerns about his inflammatory rhetoric, including support for Hamas and controversial comments on race relations.

Britain’s Home Office said the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader was deemed “non-conducive to the public good,” citing remarks “calling for the slaughter of white people” in South Africa and “vocal support for Hamas,” especially after the October 7 attacks on Israel.

In a letter made public by the EFF, UK authorities referenced Malema’s statement that his party would “supply Hamas with weapons” if it gained power.

The decision, the letter said, was “substantive” and not just procedural, as was the case when Malema was previously denied entry two months ago.

The EFF condemned the move, calling it “cowardice” and an effort to “stifle democratic debate.”

“The UK and all of its allies can keep their visas,” the party said defiantly. “We will keep our Africa and a commitment to support the oppressed of the world, especially the Palestinian people.”

Malema is no stranger to controversy. His political speeches and protest songs like “Kill the Boer” have repeatedly drawn criticism both at home and abroad. Former U.S.

President Donald Trump featured Malema in a video shown during a visit by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing him of inciting violence.

However, South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal ruled last year that the song lyrics do not constitute hate speech but are instead a “provocative” political expression.

Malema’s critics argue that his rhetoric fans racial tensions. His supporters, largely young and disillusioned by economic inequality, say his radical stance is necessary in a country where the official unemployment rate hovers at 33%, disproportionately affecting black South Africans.

The EFF came fourth in last year’s general election, losing ground to Jacob Zuma’s new uMkhonto weSizwe party.

Malema now faces a possible indefinite ban from the UK, with the Home Office confirming he has no right of appeal.