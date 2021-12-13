Cassava Technologies And Mitsui Sign A MOU To Accelerate Digital Transformation in Africa

JERSEY, United Kingdom, December 13, 2021/ — Cassava Technologies (CassavaTechnologies.com), Africa’s first integrated tech company of continental scale, today announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Mitsui & Co., Ltd (Mitsui), one of Japan’s largest global conglomerates. Cassava Technologies and Mitsui share a common vision of facilitating digital transformation across Africa. The partnership will bring together the technology, expertise and networks of both organizations to accelerate that vision.

Mitsui has extensive global experience developing, investing in and operating businesses in the digital, infrastructure and energy sectors, and through this partnership, will further expand its business activities in Africa. Mitsui will assist Cassava Technologies by providing access to Mitsui’s global network, advanced technologies and helping to identify potential sources of financing to support future growth and investment. The parties will collaborate in the development of digital infrastructure across Africa with a particular focus on data centres.

Hardy Pemhiwa, President & CEO of Cassava Technologies said: “This MOU accelerates our shared objectives to foster digital transformation across the African continent. The partnership with Mitsui allows Cassava Technologies to access Mitsui’s deep global experience in developing digital infrastructure. With Mitsui’s global network and experience, paired with our local market knowledge across Africa, we will work together to accelerate innovation and expand access to digital services for enterprises and consumers.”