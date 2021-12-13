WFP reaching out to communities to stop GBV

The World Food Programme (WFP) is using alternative media such as theater arts to reach out to communities to end Gender Based Violence.

Ridding on their strong rural foot prints WFP has engaged ZIYA arts group popularly knows as Sabhuku Vharazipi to teach controlled crowds under strict COVID19 regulations at Food Distribution Points.

Mwenezi Development Training Center Director Programme managing director Promise Makomi said Vharazipi is popular and bringing him to the community is a lifetime opportunities for the young and old.

“Ziya Cultutal arts trust popularly know for their Sabhuku Vharazipi brand has of late gained international claim owing to their social media presence on Facebook whatsapp and you tube , Bringing them here to spread the message on GBV makes communication easier and it sticks in their mind for a long time,” she said.

Ziya Cultural arts administration Wellington Chindara said working with WFP has allowed them to access communities that are affected by GBV and climate change.



“As Ziya Cultural Arts Trust we are glad to work with WFP to use theatre for development at their food distribution points. Theatre for development is a very effective way to disseminate information as the audience is entertained while being educated. Our approach is participatory as we always involve the audience.

“The Sabhuku vharazipi script was taken right out of the rural community such that it enjoys a buy in from everyone as most Zimbabweans have a rural background,” he explained.

The group also performed in Musumhe in Mberengwa and Sarahuru in Mwenezi.

According to the ZimVac 2,9 million rural people will be food insecure and at the moment WFP in December we will be supporting to more than 500 000 people in Zimbabwe people.

There is a strong link between food insecurity and GBV this is why WFP is using the Food distribution points as platforms to disseminate GBV messages.

During the 16 days of activism against GBV WFP had lined up different Programmes to educated their Programme participates on radio, social platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp.