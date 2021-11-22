CBZ Avails Black Friday Loans

Financial services provider, Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ) Bank is availing an instant loan facility for all its clients ahead of this Saturday, the 26th of November’s Black Friday shopping extravaganza.

The event, traditionally characterized by a host of discounts on consumer goods by most mainstream retail operators comes at a time consumer spending is still recovering from the adverse effects of the pandemic.

The CBZ -Black Friday loan facility is hence premised on a realization that clients need bridging finance to cover and take advantage of various sales and discounts on special days such as Black Friday and the festive season in general.

“The facility is tailor–made to enable financial inclusion of all clients on Black Friday and the festive season. Financial inclusion is an important and contemporary broader aspect world over that closes gaps and promote local savings and investments as it frees people from clutches of informal lender or loan sharks, enhance financial deepening, whilst promoting inclusive and equitable economic growth,” said CBZ.

The loan is disbursed within 24 hours of submitting an application.

CBZ is at the forefront of leveraging and enhancing its customer experience by consistently introducing customer oriented innovations in order to make their life easier and enhance their banking experience.

Clients could qualify for up to 50 per cent of their net salary and can be repaid after 30 days.

“CBZ endeavours to work with people and communities to make meaningful difference and transform lives in every market that the bank operates in. Thus, this product can be accessed by anyone who receive their salary through CBZ and this includes all civil servants, uniformed forces and employees in the private sector,” the bank said.