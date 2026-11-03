InnBucks Introduces DStv Bill Payments on Its Platform

InnBucks customers can now pay their DStv subscriptions through the mobile payment platform following the introduction of a new bill payment service aimed at making everyday transactions more convenient.

The service allows customers to renew their DStv subscriptions directly through InnBucks, eliminating the need to use separate payment platforms.

The launch comes as the English Premier League season continues and the UEFA Champions League gathers momentum, giving football fans an additional option for keeping their television subscriptions active.

The development also expands InnBucks’ growing portfolio of bill payment services, which already includes ZESA electricity tokens, ZINWA water bills, council rates, TelOne and Liquid Intelligent Technologies bills, as well as airtime purchases for Econet and NetOne.

Customers can also make payments for funeral cover through Nyaradzo and Doves, while school fees can be paid through ZB Bank.

InnBucks said the addition of DStv reflects its broader ambition to evolve beyond money transfers into an integrated financial services platform where customers can manage multiple everyday payments in one place.

The company said it would continue expanding its network of billers and introducing new services to simplify financial transactions for Zimbabweans.