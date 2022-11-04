CCC Cries Foul As Zanu PF Bags Mutoko Ward Uncontested

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) prospective contestant in the Mutoko Rural District Ward 9 by-election failed to file his nomination papers after his wife was abducted and his identity documents seized by suspected Zanu PF thugs, the opposition party has said.

The development resulted in CCC failing to field a candidate resulting in Zanu PF’s Ronald Maodza being duly elected Councillor for Ward 9 at the close of nomination.

Contacted for a comment on the latest developments CCC deputy national spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba accused the ruling Zanu PF of trying to create a one party state.

“We had our prospective candidate’s wife abducted and had his identity documents which are crucial for the nomination court seized so under those circumstances he was unable to file his papers. It is obviously a clear case of escalating political violence with Zanu trying to create a one party state because they want an election without democracy, an election without competition,” Siziba said,

He said the party has since made a report and are gathering information on recent acts of violence and intimidation against their party activists.

Zanu PF Spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa could not be reached for a comment.

Last month suspected Zanu PF supporters reportedly attacked CCC lawmakers and several party members in Matobo’s Ward 2 ahead of a council by-election leaving some opposition activists badly injured.

In Insiza, opposition CCC lawmaker Jasmine Toffa who was canvassing for support was allegedly attacked again by suspected Zanu PF activists leaving her nursing serious injuries on both her arms.

The country goes for general elections next year amid fears that the polls will turn bloody due to political violence.

