Chegutu Human Resources Manager Nabbed For Abuse Of Office

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) this morning picked up Chegutu Municipality Human Resources Manager, George Kasamu and the Revenue Accountant Blandina Kavhayi who are facing allegations of abuse of office, sexual harassment, nepotism and evading tax.

The two were picked up at the Chegutu Town House this morning and were handed over to the police to start the prosecution process.

Zacc spokesperson John Makamure has confirmed the arrests but could not reveal more details on the matter.

Chegutu Municipality Acting Town Clerk Mr. Jacob Chikuruwo could not be reached for comment as well.

Kasumu is facing a number of charges among them abuse of office, sexual harassment, nepotism and tax evasion.

According to the Zacc charge sheet, Kasamu is accused of flouting the recruitment procedures on two occasions in an effort to accommodate his relatives.

The first incident is when he deliberately employed a police officer (name supplied) without 5 Ordinary Level passes despite the job advertisement clearly stating it as a requirement.

On the second occasion, Kasamu is accused of violating a council resolution that stated that only three roving cashiers should be recruited.

Instead, the HR Manager went on to recruit four people in an effort to accommodate another candidate who is the daughter of his friend (names supplied).

It is also noted that Kasamu would misrepresent figures of Senior Managers rentals and school fees benefits for taxing on their pay lips thereby prejudicing ZIMRA of millions of dollars.

Kasamu also violated the student recruitment resolution which required the Municipality to recruit only 14 students and went on to take more than 30, using his discretions.

This resulted in a lot of sexual abuse cases at the workplace as most desperate students would be lured for sexual escapades just to be among the 14 on the payroll.