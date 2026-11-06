Chatunga Granted Bail in Alleged Robbery Case

Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe’s son, Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe has been granted bail alongside four security aides accused of robbing a Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) official.

Chatunga appeared before magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai on Friday together with his security aide Munashe Mubhawu and three other security guards, Terence Johannes Chinyemba, Fredson Peter and Solomon Pamire.

The five are accused of robbing ZACC official Lloyd Mupanduki.

The court granted each of the accused US$100 bail after the State consented to their release saying there were no compelling reasons to oppose the application.

As part of their bail conditions, the accused were ordered to remain at their stated residential addresses, report to the police once a week and refrain from interfering with State witnesses.

They are expected back in court on November 24, when the matter may be allocated a trial date.

The five will remain out of custody pending the commencement of their trial.