Chengeto Brown Makes Musical Comeback

Zimbabwean singer and songwriter Chengeto Brown is making a musical comeback after teasing her legion of fans on social media with a new project.

Chengeto, as she is affectionately known, is the daughter of music icons Chiwoniso Maraire and Andy Brown, has been on a sabbatical from music to focus on her life but now says she is ready to bounce back and take where she left from.

“As with all things in life, there are ups and downs and I had to go through a hiatus to find myself again and to be reminded why I chose art to begin with,” she said.

“I have found that music, art and all its wonderful forms have turned out to be the best way to channel my life experiences into a positive message for those that need to hear it,” Chengeto added.

After releasing some solo projects following the smash hit with her sister Ammara Brown, Chengeto says she is now ready to pave her own path and make the same impact in the music industry her parents made

Additionally, the songstress launched a brand-new website, which she describes as a “personal journal for her fans”

According to Chengeto, this transition starts by finding her own identity, which she has decided to do by officially rebranding and becoming CHENGETO.

In her post on chengetomusic.com, she speaks about her come back as a new journey that she wants to take with her fans, signing off with #SOLS and #ROADTOSOLS which she confirms is an indication of an album release in the next coming months.