Chicken Basket Goes Green With Agilitee LoadEX

Harare upmarket restaurant owner Trinity Ncube has become the first in his industry locally to embrace green technology after acquiring the all-electric Agilitee LoadEx delivery scooter from regional electric vehicles manufacture and distributer Agilitee Africa.

The latest acquisition, Ncube said, is expected to cut delivery costs immensely for his Chicken Basket Restaurant and add to the company’s profitability while eliminating carbon emissions completely.

With full service support and warranty from the suppliers, Ncube has confidence.

His restaurant is located in the plush Mt Pleasant area along Norfolk Road and has, since it first opened doors to diners in 2017, grown to become a force to reckon with in the area and the city at large.

“We have chosen to use the electric scooter because our customers will be able to get deliveries at much lower prices. It’s environmentally friendly and an efficient way of doing business,” Ncube said.

Ncube also took the opportunity to speak about his fast growing brand.

“We have various dishes on our menu, we have Western and traditional cuisine, our chicken being the most popular because of the signature sauces that we use and the way we prepare it.

“We have many platters that are enjoyed by families and their loved ones because they are perfect for sharing, mouth-watering and reasonably priced,” he said.

Agilitee Zimbabwe director Tanaka Kutama said the m,arket response was satisfactory with multiple orders being processed on various flexible terms.

Agilitee late April unveiled its fully electric scooter, the Agilitee LoadEx, in Harare.

A sample is available at the company’s Joina City offices for viewing and test rides.

The company has a number of pre-orders already made and a similar strategy is being employed into the future as Agilitee expands its footprint in Harare.

“It will be assembled in Zimbabwe creating jobs for bike technicians and assembling personnel in a location to be disclosed and we will be exporting to neighbouring countries,” Agilitee director Kutama told Newsday at the time.

The Agilitee LoadEX electric scooter is a 600W electric motor that is capable of propelling the electric scooter to a speed of 45 kmph and consumes less than 1.6 kWh per hundred kilometres. The e e-scooter houses a 48V 20 Ah battery pack that is capable of delivering 70 to 80 km on a single charge.

The user-removable and portable battery pack weighs only 7.2 kgs and can be charged at home or office improving the user-convenience.