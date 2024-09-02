Tungwara fails to meet deadline on multi-million dollar Presidential Villas.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa reportedly pampered his ally Paul Tungwarara with a multi-million contract to construct Mt Hampden Presidential Villas ahead of the SADC Summit, Zim Now has established.

Tungwara is the founder of Prevail International Group which also recently completed the construction of the State House perimeter wall.

The project entails the construction of 18 state-of-the-art villas in Mt Hampden that were expected to accommodate high-level dignitaries during the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit scheduled for August.

The delays in the construction of the Mt Hampden project are yet to be ascertained with various sources citing a lack of capacity on the construction company which has to date driven various sensitive state projects.

“This project was awarded to Tungwarara and those Swiss companies mentioned on the project are just sideshows. Tungwarara is running various projects for the government and it is yet to be seen why he has delayed in delivering this one,” a source said.

“Various people have claimed favoritism in the awarding of government contracts but Tungwarara has been delivering despite the recent delays in the completion of the Villas project.”

Tungwarara did not respond to questions sent to him.

Tungwarara recently went on a trajectory to revolutionize the Zimbabwe innovation landscape by introducing the Talk and Pay platform, which has already started transforming the country’s e-commerce.

In recent months, Tungwarara who is also the force behind Prevail International and the country’s only Cybercity in Mt Hampden has emerged as a transformative force in Zimbabwe’s e-commerce landscape. Its innovative platform, Talk and Pay, is proving to be a game changer for consumers and businesses.

Talk and Pay, which has already secured an operating licence in Zimbabwe, is a chat, online payment, and money transfer application that allows people to connect seamlessly from any part of the world.

This is part of Tungwarara’s vision to ensure inclusivity in the country’s financial system, where rural areas are also expected to benefit from the platform.

Tungwarara through Prevail International is also driving the government’s rural borehole project across the country – Zimnow

