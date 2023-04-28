CCC Blasts Zanu PF Capture of Traditional Leaders

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has expressed concern over Zanu PF’s continued exploitation of traditional leaders in rural areas for its own political advantage.

The comments came in response to former Vice President and Zanu PF’s second secretary, Kembo Mohadi, who recently at the official opening of the Mhondoro Rural Hospital declared that traditional leaders have reached an agreement to escort their subjects to polling stations with the sole purpose of securing votes for the ruling party.

Speaking to journalists in Harare, CCC deputy spokesperson Gift ‘Ostallos’ Siziba expressed concern over the prevalence of vote buying, intimidation, and the capture of traditional leaders as the country approaches this year’s general election.

“Recently, Zanu PF publicly announced that they will be using traditional leaders to force the electorate to vote for their party, in violation of Section 15 Chapter 280 of the Zimbabwean Constitution, something which is not allowed and ultra vires the provisions of the Constitution read together with the Electoral Act of our country,” said Siziba.

He said Zanu PF’s strategy to rely on traditional leaders is an indication that the party is aware of its declining popularity among voters hence the use of politics of patronage.

“Knowing that it’s no longer attractive to the electorate, having a Presidential candidate who is unelectable and very much unpopular the corrupt regime in Harare has controversially used title deeds to try and abuse and display politics of patronage as we enter into the next election,” he said

The opposition party’s accusations have raised concerns about the fairness and integrity of the electoral process in Zimbabwe.

Elections advocacy group, the Election Resource Centre (ERC) argues that the instrumentalization of traditional leaders undermines the democratic principles of free and fair elections.

“Utterances made by 2nd Secretary of the ZANU PF, Kembo Mohadi goes against the Constitution of Zimbabwe. Comments made by Cde Mohadi spearhead partisan manners and furthers the interests of ZANU PF ahead of the 2023 Harmonised elections.

“The comments show the attitude of political parties towards the implementation of the court order issued against Chief Charumbira who continues to defy justice. As political parties campaign ahead of the 2023 Harmonised elections, they must desist from activities that defy the constitution.” ERC said.

