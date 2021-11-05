Cocacola Launches “Real Magic” Brand Platform

Beverage giant, Cocacola in Zimbabwe has launched a new brand platform – Real Magic, which invites everyone to celebrate the real magic of humanity.

The “Real Magic” platform includes a new design identity for the Coke Trademark—which includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light/Diet Coke and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar—anchored by a fresh expression of the Coca-Cola logo.

Coca-Cola Zimbabwe marketing manager Faith Nehanda, told delegates at a dinner launch in Harare that the platform was inspired by lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic which calls for people to unite and be uplifted.

“Coca-Cola is a brand defined by dichotomies, humble, but iconic, authentic yet secret, real yet magical,”

“The platform is built from lessons of the last 18 months that we can find magic all around us when we come together in unexpected moments that elevate the everyday into the extraordinary,” said Nehanda.

She said the Real Magic philosophy, is rooted in the belief that dichotomies can make the world a more interesting place, captured the essence of Coca-Cola itself: “a real taste that is indescribable, unique, a touch of real magic”.

“Inspired by its representation on Coca-Cola’s iconic packaging, the “Hug” logo lifts the curved Coca-Cola trademark on bottle and can labels to provide a visual signature that will embrace and frame moments of magic across Coca-Cola’s communications,” she said.

The Real Magic is the first global brand platform form Coca-Cola since 2016.

It launches with a new campaign called One Coke Away From Each Other, which blends real and virtual worlds.

“ One Coke Away From Each Other is a metaphor that speaks to the belief that what unites us is greater than what sets us apart and celebrates our common humanity,” said Nehanda.