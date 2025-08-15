Coltart Slams Zimbabwe Cricket Warns of “Deep-Rooted Rot”

By Elia Ntali

Bulawayo Mayor and former Sports Minister David Coltart has accused Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) of “distorting the truth” and overseeing the decline of the national game in a rebuttal to the board’s recent statement.

On Tuesday, ZC released a statement alleging that Coltart has led a “relentless, racially driven” attack against the board’s leadership for years, primarily through social media and challenged him to either provide concrete evidence for his claims or stop making them.

In a statement Coltart dismissed the allegations accusing ZC of resorting to cheap tactics.

“This is not a smear campaign but the genuine concerns of cricket supporters from all walks of life. ZC has resorted to cheap shots and racist allegations to deflect from serious governance failings,” he said.

Coltart accused ZC of allowing grassroots cricket to collapse, particularly in government schools once known for producing stars such as Henry Olonga and Pom Mbangwa.

Facilities, he said, were “at an all-time low” outside Harare with little sign of national investment beyond the capital.

He criticised the board’s decision to spend millions on a new stadium in Victoria Falls “a misplaced budgetary priority” while established venues nationwide deteriorate.

He also claimed team selection was dominated by Harare-based selectors and one club, Takashinga leading to the exclusion of in-form players from across the country.

Reports of a “toxic atmosphere” in national squads where he said “too numerous to dismiss,” with some players alleging intimidation and poor treatment by management.

He further condemned ZC’s board for having no former First-Class cricketers unlike other Test nations.

Coltart, who as Sports Minister in 2011 worked to restore Zimbabwe’s Test status said the sport was now in a “dire and declining state,” with humiliating defeats across all formats and recent under-19 results signalling a deeper crisis.

“The blame must lie with ZC, not our players. If these concerns are not addressed, cricket in Zimbabwe will continue to decline. If, instead of attacking critics, ZC acts on them, the game can flourish again,” he said.