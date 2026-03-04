Chevrons Head Home After ICC Secures Alternative Travel

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has confirmed that the national men’s team is on its way home from India following travel disruptions after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

In a statement, ZC said the Zimbabwe national cricket team had been affected by recent events in the Gulf Region prompting the International Cricket Council (ICC) to step in and arrange alternative travel.

“Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirms that the Zimbabwe senior men’s team participating in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 are on their way home from India after the International Cricket Council secured alternative travel arrangements following recent transit disruptions,” the statement said.

Due to limited flight availability and revised travel routes, the players will return to Harare in phases.

“Due to flight availability and revised routing, the squad will return to Harare in batches. The first group of players departed India today, Wednesday, while the final group is scheduled to leave on Friday afternoon. Further updates will be issued if necessary.”

The team had been competing at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India where they represented Zimbabwe on the global stage.