Customs Graduates Tipped to Drive Zim’s Trade Revolution

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce has highlighted the critical role that the next generation of customs and logistics professionals will play in shaping the nation’s economic future.

Addressing graduates at the Shipping and Freight Agents Association of Zimbabwe (SFAAZ) ceremony in Harare, Friday, Dr. Thomas Utete Wushe underscored the pivotal role these individuals will have in transforming the country into a globally competitive economy.

“The skills you possess are not just essential for Zimbabwe but are key to regional and global supply chains. Your expertise will drive international trade, help combat smuggling, and ensure that product quality standards are upheld across borders,” Dr. Wushe said

The country’s strategic position at the heart of Southern Africa places it at the crossroads of nine countries connected by vital transport corridors—an advantage the government is determined to leverage.

“We are not a landlocked country; we are land-connected. Our ambition is to become a regional transport and trade hub, and you, as professionals in customs clearance and logistics, are integral to making that vision a reality,” he said.

The graduation ceremony, which saw 190 students complete their studies also highlighted the Ministry of Industry’s growing collaboration with SFAAZ, reinforced by a memorandum of understanding with 18 private sector organizations.

Wushe said the partnership aims to foster industrial growth and innovation, positioning Zimbabwe for economic success.

“The Ministry of Industry is the Ministry for the private sector. We are creating an ecosystem where education, trade, and innovation drive national development,” he said.

In his address, he warned graduates of the significant economic threat posed by illicit trade, calling it a “disease” undermining the country’s economy.

“Fake and smuggled products are not only harming our businesses but endangering lives. As trained customs professionals, you are now the first line of defense against this.” he said

He urged the graduates to remain committed to integrity, excellence, and continuous learning in their careers.

“This is not the end, but the foundation of a lifelong journey. Keep learning, keep growing, and always stay true to your profession, your country, and your people.” Dr. Wushe said.

With the country striving to become a competitive player in the global trade landscape, he described the graduation as a crucial milestone in building the country’s logistics and customs expertise.