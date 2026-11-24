The Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) has called on Parliament to reject the proposed 2027 National Budget in its current form, warning that the reduction in health sector funding and inadequate tax relief for workers will deepen the country’s economic and healthcare challenges.

ZINA president Enock Dongo said the allocation of 9.9% of the national budget to health was a major setback, moving Zimbabwe further away from the 15% commitment under the Abuja Declaration.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has been allocated ZiG35.5 billion from the proposed ZiG358.3 billion national budget, representing a decline from the 12% allocated in 2026.

Dongo said the allocation was far below expectations and demonstrated a lack of commitment towards meeting international health financing standards.

“The 9.9% is far short of our expectations and it is nowhere close to the Abuja Declaration. It has to be 15% or more, not less than 15%, if we are serious about the health of our people in Zimbabwe.

“With the current situation, where the health sector is in ICU, government should be serious and save the sector. Ordinary citizens are suffering in hospitals without adequate resources, while healthcare workers are equally suffering and frustrated with the current situation.

“There is no economy to talk about without the health of the people who deliver that economy. The situation is dire, and we plead with Parliament to seriously look at it and address the challenges,” Dongo said.

He warned that the reduced allocation offered little hope of improvements in healthcare delivery in 2027, particularly as hospitals continue to grapple with shortages of essential resources and personnel.

Dongo said nurses were increasingly demotivated by poor working conditions, inadequate hospital supplies and staff shortages, which were undermining their ability to provide quality healthcare.

“Nurses want resources in hospitals to be able to discharge their duties, and there is a rampant shortage of staff which further demotivates them. With such an allocation of 9.9%, we do not see any improvement coming in 2027,” he said.

He also urged the Treasury to ensure timely disbursement of allocated funds to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, arguing that delays in releasing resources continued to create funding gaps that disrupted service delivery.

“We also want to encourage the Ministry of Finance to timely disburse funds to the Ministry of Health so as not to create the vacuum we always see each and every year. Let the allocated funds be disbursed on time and adequately so that we raise our health sector standards and thereby improve our economy,” Dongo said.

Apart from health financing, ZINA has also raised concerns over the proposed increase in the personal income tax-free threshold from US$100 to US$150 per month, describing it as inadequate against the prevailing cost of living.

Dongo argued that the proposed threshold would leave many formally employed workers exposed to taxation despite struggling to meet their basic household needs.

He said the threshold should be benchmarked against the estimated monthly cost of living of approximately US$500 to protect workers’ disposable incomes.

“US$150 is too little. It means they want to tax everyone, because anyone earning above that amount will be subjected to taxation. This further pushes our people into poverty.

“The tax-free threshold should have been benchmarked against the basic family consumption basket so that workers can retain enough money to survive. How can they expect somebody to survive with US$150? You cannot survive. It is actually a disgrace,” he said.

“We therefore urge the Parliament to demand a review of both the health sector allocation and personal income tax threshold before approving the budget.”

The association has also called on Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and Health Minister Douglas Mombeshora to return to the negotiating table and address the concerns, warning that continued underfunding of the health sector will undermine healthcare delivery and the country’s broader economic recovery.